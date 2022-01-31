Day 6: MPD Inspector defends police training program

Inspector Katie Blackwell was in charge of department training at the time of George Floyd's death, and testified last last week about use of force policies.

Minneapolis police inspector Katie Blackwell is expected back on the stand Monday morning as the spotlight remains focused on the department's policies, training of officers and the impact both may have had on the murder of George Floyd.

The federal trial for Thomas Lane, Thou Tao and J Alexander Kueng, three former Minneapolis offices charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights, will open with Blackwell on the stand testifying about MPD's 'Duty to Intervene' policy. KARE 11's Lou Raguse says that policy and jurors' interpretation of the defendant's actions will go a long way towards determining the verdict in this high-profile case.

Testimony is expected to resume Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year, as he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Friday Recap

On Friday prosecutors showed Blackwell a slide that Thao was shown during refresher training in 2018 regarding the department's "Duty to Intervene" policy. It reads "If you're present when inappropriate physical force is being applied, or is no longer required, it is your DUTY to stop the application of force." Jurors then saw a training video detailing the correct way to subdue a suspect.

The video explains that a person struggling to breathe can end up struggling even more when their chest is compressed in prone position, and warns that a suspect can die if not turned to their side.

Prosecutors then showed police body camera video to the court, asking Blackwell whether she believed the officers' actions with Floyd were consistent with MPD training. She told the court she believed the actions of Chauvin, Lane and Kueng were all "inconsistent."

As the prosecution wrapped its direct questioning of Blackwell Friday afternoon she told the courtroom that it was her opinion that none of the three officers on trial followed the MPD's Duty to Intervene policy, as she believes Derek Chauvin used unreasonable force against George Floyd. The defense had a short time to begin cross-examine the witness.

Following an afternoon break, Thomas Plunkett, the defense attorney for Thomas Lane, continued the cross examination of Blackwell. He questioned her on the place of an "FTO" or field training officer, in the Minneapolis Police Department.

Blackwell said she put together the FTO's leadership course at MPD, but could not remember if there was intervention training was part of that level of training. She agreed that the aptitude of FTOs aren't graded or tested, but said she "wasn't aware" of any officers on the street who did not know about the intervention policy.

Plunkett then went through the phases of police training, pointing out that Kueng and Lane were both fresh out of their FTO program, and suggested that it was one of the first times the officers were put together as rookies.

One thing to note, however, is that breaking MPD policy does not mean the officers are guilty of breaking federal law, but it is important testimony for the prosecution because the charges use phrases such as "failed to intervene."

