Kueng expected to continue testimony in federal trial Thursday

J Alexander Kueng is the second former Minneapolis officer to take the stand in his defense, following Tou Thao.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ex-officer J Alexander Kueng on Chauvin: "He was my senior officer and I trusted his advice."

Tou Thao says he was filling a "support unit" role at the scene

All three ex-officers will testify in federal trial, Lane has not yet taken stand

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Feb. 16, 2022

On Wednesday another former Minneapolis police officer facing federal charges of violating George Floyd's rights took the stand to testify in his defense.

J Alexander Kueng spoke to jurors Wednesday afternoon, after fellow officer Tou Thao concluded his testimony. He told them about his path to becoming a police officer, how Chauvin was his trainer and that he didn't feel it was proper to question his actions on the scene in dealing with George Floyd.

Kueng, Thao and fellow officer Thomas Lane are charged with depriving George Floyd of his civil rights on May 25, 2020, the night Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin.

Prosecutors wrapped their case on Monday, with defense teams opening their portion of the trial Tuesday.

Kueng is expected to resume his testimony when court is called to order Thursday morning at 9:00. It is unknown when Lane will take the stand.

On Wednesday morning, Tou Thao returned to the stand to be cross-examined by the prosecution.

Prosecutor LeeAnn Bell questioned Thao about images taken from the scene in front of Cup Foods where Floyd was murdered. Lou Raguse, KARE 11's reporter in the courtroom, noted the prosecutor's growing frustration after a series of objections from the defense about her line of questioning were sustained by Judge Paul Magnuson.

And Bell was just told to take down an image from the Frazier video of Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck - asking "this is what is you saw, right?"



Objections sustained -- Bell looked flustered. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 16, 2022

The prosecution's repeated use of these same videos and similar lines of questioning have been challenged throughout the trial.

I also don’t think I’ve ever seen as many objections made and sustained during a prosecution cross. https://t.co/2cdL7kny6t — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 16, 2022

Following the court's morning break, Bell asked Thou a final question, without a defense objection. "Did you communicate with your partners about Mr. Floyd stopping speaking... and you got a request from crowd to check his pulse?"

"No," was Thao's answer, concluding the cross examination portion of his testimony.

Thao's wife Seng Yang was briefly called to the stand. She told the jury about how they met, and said her husband had never been in trouble before and is law abiding. Her testimony concluded the prosecution's presentation of Thao's case.

Thomas Plunkett, the defense attorney for former officer J Alexander Kueng, opened his case by calling Kueng's mother Joni to testify.

She's a career teacher, and described her son as "peaceful," someone who aims for conflict resolution. She told jurors that compassion is "a huge character trait" of J Alexander Kueng, and said he was law abiding.

Since prosecutors had no questions for Joni, Plunkett then called Kueng himself to the stand.

Kueng told the court about his early life in Minneapolis, and how he joined the police force. He described his introduction to the Minneapolis police force's Community Service Officer (CSO) program as "streamlined" since the city was trying to increase the number of CSOs in time to host the 2018 Super Bowl.

Kueng said that the training he was given about an officer's "duty to intervene" was just a "mention" during one unit, and involved only theory with no instruction in practice.

Judge Paul Magnuson called a break for lunch shortly after.

When court came back to session, Kueng spoke about field training officers, or FTOs as a "role model" for training officers.

Kueng said Derek Chauvin, his FTO, was "quiet" but very experienced. He also told the jury he believed Chauvin was "very by the book," and had "a lot of respect from other officers."

Kueng said when they would respond to calls to help other officers -- those other officers at the scene would often defer to Chauvin on what to do.



"All in all, his reputation was fairly upright -- fair but tough," Kueng said. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 16, 2022

Keung then started to tell his version of the events of May 25, 2020.

He said he was working with Thomas Lane when they received a forgery call at Cup Foods, and then spoke about what happened when the officers tried to put George Floyd into a squad car.

Kueng testified that he felt he "had no control," and deferred to Chauvin, who was considered the senior officer when he and Thao arrived at the scene.

Kueng said he eventually checked Floyd for a pulse, but couldn't find one.

Kueng's defense attorney, Plunkett, then played a video of officers, including Chauvin, talking to MPD Sgt. Ploeger as he arrived. Plunkett pointed out that Ploeger summoned Chauvin, which the other former officers say implied Chauvin was in charge of the scene.

Court then recessed for the day. Kueng is expected to return to the stand Thursday.