Federal trial of three former Minneapolis officers continues Wednesday

On Tuesday jurors heard from witnesses testifying about what they saw on the day George Floyd was murdered.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Cup Foods employee Christopher Martin, eyewitness Charles McMillian, 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry take stand

Judge Paul Magnuson rules Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross will not testify

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Jan. 25, 2022

On the second day of the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers accused of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights in May of 2020, police body camera footage was the center of attention.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with failing to provide Floyd with medical care as fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year.

Before testimony began Tuesday morning Judge Paul Magnuson announced several rulings, including one that prohibits George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross from taking the stand, based on interviews she gave Monday after court adjourned.

FBI forensic examiner Kimberly Meline returned to the stand after being called on Monday afternoon, when she began analyzing video from Thomas Lane's body camera. On Tuesday she broke down video that captured the perspective of former officer J Alexander Kueng. After wrapping up testimony on Kueng's video, Meline was asked to compare and contrast two additional videos of the incident: footage from a city camera that offers a wide view of the intersection at 38th and Chicago (where Floyd's murder took place) and the viral cellphone video captured by teen Darnella Frazier.

Cup Foods cashier Christopher Martin was the second witness called by federal prosecutors. He was working on May 25, 2020 when George Floyd came into the convenience store to buy cigarettes, allegedly with a counterfeit $20.

Martin told the court he accepted the $20 and immediately knew it was fake. He says he told a manager, who told him to go outside and convince Floyd to come back in. When he refused, police were called to the store, which brought all three officers and Derek Chauvin to the scene.

Martin was cross examined by defense attorney Robert Paule, representing Thou Tao, and Thomas Plunkett, the attorney representing J Alexander Kueng.

Martin notes how he started recording the scene -- only to later delete the video -- because he didn't "want to see it again."



Other observations: Martin is soft-spoken and clearly affected by recounting what he witnessed. 33/x — Karla Hult (@karlahult) January 25, 2022

Charles McMillian, an eyewitness to the entire incident on the day of Floyd's death took the stand next. In his recounting of the day, he told the court he did not recall any of the officers rendering aid to Floyd, and does not remember Floyd resisting arrest or fighting the officers.

The final testimony Tuesday afternoon came from the 911 dispatcher who took the call from Cup Foods, Jena Scurry.

Scurry detailed what she remembered of the night of May 25, recalling that she saw Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck and was disturbed enough to call the police sergeant on duty.

Court is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.