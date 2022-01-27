First responders take the stand, recount the night George Floyd was murdered

On Wednesday, paramedics and an off-duty firefighter relived May 25, 2020 for the jury in Day 3 of the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Judge denies defense's call for mistrial

First responders testify about the timeline of rendering aid to Floyd

Several first responders took the stand Wednesday to talk about what they saw and experienced on the day George Floyd was murdered as the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers continued.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are former Minneapolis police officers charged with failing to provide Floyd with medical care as fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year.

Derek Smith, a paramedic with Hennepin Healthcare, first took the stand for the prosecution on day three of the trial. Smith testified that he could not locate a pulse when he checked George Floyd after Derek Chauvin had knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. He told the court Floyd's pupils were large, suggesting he was already deceased.

“I think he’s dead, I’d like to provide patient care away from the scene,” Smith was heard saying on tape.

Smith said officer Thomas Lane eventually joined him in the ambulance to help perform CPR. When Smith asked what happened, Lane told him about the about forgery, said Floyd was resisting and "they basically restrained him until you guys got here."

Jeremy Norton, a supervisor with the Minneapolis Fire Department who was at 38th and Chicago on May 25, took the stand next.

Norton said fire crews arrived approximately one minute and 30 seconds after getting the call for assistance. He said they received the call around 8:30 p.m. for a Code 2, meaning "assist with a mouth injury," but within a few minutes that code was upgraded.

Court took a break for lunch following the first portion of Norton's testimony.

Norton returned to the stand after the break, and said he had little information about what was actually happening at the scene when he arrived.

The first responder told the court he encountered a crowd starting to gather outside, and heard people saying the officers had killed a man.

Norton ran into Genevieve Hansen - an off duty firefighter who he recognized. Says she started "emotionally vomiting" words. Hansen was telling him the officers wouldn't let the man up and asking "please tell me he's alive." — Lauren Leamanczyk (@LaurenKARE11) January 26, 2022

Norton then testified he immediately reported that there had been a death in police custody after speaking with the officers on scene, and that an off-duty firefighter had been a witness. He said had fire crews arrived right away, they would not have waited until an ambulance arrived to do CPR on Floyd.

Genevieve Hansen, the off-duty firefighter that Norton spoke to who said she witnessed Floyd's murder, was next on the stand Wednesday afternoon.

Hansen told the court she was out for a walk when she noticed the commotion in front of Cup Foods, and eventually saw a man, later identified as George Floyd, being held down by the officers.

She said she approached Thao and introduced herself as a firefighter, and said Tou Thao told her if she was really a Minneapolis firefighter she would know better than to get involved. Hansen said she remembers seeing Floyd unconscious and could see signs of a person being dead, or nearly dead.

Hansen testified that she did not believe she was witnessing a "normal" scene and that she called 911 and began recording. She told the courtroom she focused on Thao because she thought he was "in the way of George Floyd's medical attention," and that Floyd “needed help and wasn’t getting it."

Robert Paule, Tou Thao's defense attorney, asked Hansen if she was aware of what led up to Floyd being in that position on the ground, or if she was aware of what the other officers who were out of her sight were doing. She answered "no" to both questions.

The jury was dismissed for the day after Hansen's testimony on the stand. The defense team then called for a mistrial over questions from prosecutors that they say go against pre-trial rules.

Judge Magnuson denied the request, but warned of continued use of "leading" questions.

Court is scheduled to resume Thursday at 9:30 a.m.