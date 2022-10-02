Prosecution may rest Friday in the federal trial of three former officers

Courtroom reporters said there are only five witnesses remaining for the prosecution, which means the jury could begin deliberation as early as next week.

MPD Lt. Richard Zimmerman on "duty to intervene"

BCA forensic scientist who processed scene takes stand

This week's testimony in the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers has focused on what those officers could have done to save George Floyd's life on the night he was murdered by fellow officer Derek Chauvin.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane facce charges of denying Floyd's civil rights while Chauvin held a knee to his neck for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020. Thao and Kueng face an additional charge for failing to step in to stop Chauvin on that night.

Court ended Thursday with MPD Lt. and homicide investigator Robert Zimmerman on the stand. Zimmerman told jurors he believes Kueng, Lane and Thao should have intervened, stopping Chauvin from pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck.

The lieutenant then explained officers are trained to handle a suspect in restraints under police custody, and that he believes the officers' conduct was inconsistent with MPD policy.

When asked about the presence of bystanders in the videos he later watched, Zimmerman told the court that it looked to him like the people in the crowd were trying to help Floyd and did not pose a threat to the officers.

The jury could be deliberating on the verdict as early as next week, according to KARE 11's Lou Raguse, who has covered nearly every day of the trial. Raguse reports there are just five witnesses left, and believes the prosecution could rest its case Friday or Monday. He says it's possible the jury could get the case and begin deliberations some time next week.

Court is scheduled to begin at 9:30 Friday morning.

Thursday, Feb. 10 recap

On Thursday, court opened with McKenzie Anderson with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) continuing her testimony, cross-examined by Thomas Lane's defense attorney Earl Gray.

Gray focused his questioning on pills found on the floor of a Minneapolis police squad car that Anderson and her team failed to collect during a first search warrant after Floyd's fatal interaction with police on May 25. She told Gray she did see drugs in the squad in photos, and during a search of the vehicle she seized a shoe, a black strap and sampled a blood stain.

Anderson said she did collect the pills at a later time, and that they had Floyd’s saliva DNA.

The court took a break following the conclusion of her testimony. When they returned, MPD Lt. Richard Zimmerman was called to the stand.

Zimmerman testified about the Minnapolis police department's "duty to intervene" policy, and how he believes it applies to all officers, saying there's no "minimum time on the job" that exempts officers from abiding.

“We all wear the same badge and all have the same responsibility,” he said. “It helps the officer, it helps all of us to do the right thing."

He testified that he first heard of the incident at Cup Foods when his commander called him and instructed him to go to 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. He said the commander told him that officers were attempting to arrest a man, and that man had somehow ended up in the hospital.

Zimmerman told the jurors he believed he was responding to a "critical incident," which he described as knowing a life might be in jeopardy and police may have been involved.

After a break for lunch, Zimmerman returned to the stand. He continued about the night Floyd was murdered, saying he was not told about key details surrounding Floyd's death, including the use of Chauvin's knee as a restraint on his neck. He said what he saw on police and bystander video in the following days did not match what he had been told.

