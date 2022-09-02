BCA forensic scientist expected back on the stand Thursday

McKenzie Anderson testified on evidence recovered from George Floyd's SUV and a Minneapolis police squad car in the hours after Floyd's death.

Much of the testimony this week at the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers has focused on what the defendants could have done to save George Floyd's life on the night he was murdered by fellow officer Derek Chauvin.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are face charges of denying Floyd's civil rights while Chauvin held a knee to his neck for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020. Thao and Kueng face an additional charge for failing to step in to stop Chauvin on that night.

On Wednesday, two more witnesses took the stand to testify about the actions of the officers and what they could have done to save Floyd.

McKenzie Anderson, a forensic scientist with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, was the final witness on the stand Wednesday. She told jurors about arriving at 38th and Chicago in the hours after Floyd's death, and evidence the BCA team removed from Floyd's Mercedes SUV and a Minneapolis police cruiser.

Dr. Vik Bebarta was the first witness called by the prosecution Wednesday. He was professor of Emergency Medicine-Medical Toxicology and Pharmacology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

When pressed by the prosecution Bebarta, relying on his experience in toxiclogy, agreed that various chemicals were detected in George Floyd's blood after he died, including fentanyl and methamphetamine. He told the court it was his opinion that Floyd was a documented, experienced drug user and that the low levels of drugs in his system could not have been a factor in his death. He also said that he thought based on Floyd's conduct and appearance, it did not appear that Floyd was suffering from an overdose or imminent overdose.

Bebarta said he believed Floyd died from asphyxiation due to a compressed or blocked airway.

Following a morning break, Bebarta returned to the witness stand to testify on excited delirium, a severe form of agitation that could arise from high concentrations of stimulants in the body.

On the stand, Bebarta doubled down on his earlier opinion, saying Floyd did not appear to be severely agitated or suffering from the condition. He thought it was unlikely that excited delirium was a factor in Floyd's death.

During the defense team's cross examination, Berbarta was asked further questions about his medical background. He was also asked about other medical conditions that could bring on a state of excited delirium, including a person's mental health or use of stimulants.

Berbata answered a few more questions after the afternoon break, and then was dismissed from the stand.

Next up for the prosecution was McKenzie Anderson, a forensic scientist for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) who was first made aware of the situation between George Floyd and Minneapolis police at 11:30 p.m. on May 25.

Anderson talked about what she saw at 38th and Chicago when she and her team arrived around 1 a.m. May 26. She spoke about evidence gathered from both an MPD cruiser and Floyd's vehicle, a Mercedes Benz SUV.

When the prosecution wrapped its direct questioning, Judge Paul Magnuson excused the jury for the afternoon. Anderson is expected to take the stand again on Thursday morning.