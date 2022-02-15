Defense team will start calling witnesses in federal trial Tuesday

On Monday the prosecution rested, following testimony from Darnella Frazier and a national use-of-force expert.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Darnella Frazier briefly leaves witness stand in tears at beginning of testimony

National use-of-force expert Timothy Longo testifies on officer response

Prosecution calls FBI special agent who reviewed officers' body-worn camera from the day of George Floyd's murder

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Feb. 14, 2022

Defense teams will start calling witnesses Tuesday morning and constructing their cases in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with denying George Floyd's civil rights on the night he was murdered by Derek Chauvin.

J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are expected to take the stand in coming days. If and when Thomas Lane will testify is still unknown.

Prosecutors rested their case Monday afternoon after calling their final witnesses, including a national use-of-force expert and the teen who filmed Floyd's last moments under Chauvin's knee.

Court is scheduled to resume on Tuesday morning.

Monday, Feb. 14 recap

The federal trial of Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao opened its fourth week with the prosecution calling use-of-force expert Timothy Longo to the stand. Longo told jurors he is not being paid to testify, and said he was contacted by federal prosecutors and agreed to appear for free.

Longo was previously called to testify in the trial of former MPD officer Mohamed Noor.

When questioned by prosecutors Longo testified that Lane, Kueng and Thao's conduct on May 25, 2020 was inconsistent with generally accepted police practices at the time of Floyd's death.

Longo testifies that "intervening" requires "an act."



Prosecution using him - and Lt. Zimmerman last week - to try to convince the jury that the officers did not do enough by making suggestions. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 14, 2022

KARE 11 Reporter Lou Raguse said there were multiple objections by defense attorneys that questions by prosecutors and testimony by Longo were repetitive and cumulative, a position sustained by Judge Magnuson.

"We're covering the same ground over and over here," the judge warned the prosecution. It's a theme Magnuson has sounded numerous times throughout the trial, urging prosecutors to push the pace of their case and to pare down the witness list.

Following a break for lunch Longo continued his testimony, telling Lane's attorney Earl Grey that "someone should have done something."

Fiery cross exam. by Lane's attorney Earl Gray.

As he worked up to his crescendo in the confrontational Q and A, Gray said: "What do you expect, that my client, a 4-day veteran, walk over where this crowd is and pick up Chauvin and throw him off? Is that your expectation, sir?" — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 14, 2022

After Longo's testimony concluded, the court took a short break and the final witness of the day, Darnella Frazier, was called to the stand.

As prosecutors started questioning Frazier, the young woman who filmed George Floyd's last moments in front of Cup Foods, she broke down on the stand saying, "I can't do it," and walked out of the courtroom. The judge then dismissed the jury for a brief break.

Defense attorney Robert Paule raised concern about Frazier's emotions, claiming "prejudicial effect" would affect his client should she continue to cry while testifying. Magnuson told Paule that testifying can be an emotional thing for any person, and he will allow her to continue her testimony.

Judge Magnuson: Testifying is an emotional thing for human beings.



He is going to let her continue to testify when the jury returns to the room and if emotion continues "we'll deal with it." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 14, 2022

When she returned to the stand Frazier talked about the night Floyd was murdered, beginning with her walking up to the scene at 38th and Chicago with her cousin.

After a short line of direct questioning from the prosecution, and some cross-examination from Gray, Frazier was dismissed from the stand and the state rested its case.