Day 7: Hennepin County Medical Examiner expected back on the stand in federal trial

Prosecutors called Dr. Andrew Baker to the stand Monday afternoon in the federal trial of three former officers charged with denying George Floyd's civil rights.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hennepin County Medical Examiner testifies about George Floyd's cause of death

Minneapolis Police Inspector defends MPD's training under cross examination

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Jan. 31, 2022

Tuesday marks Day 7 of the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights on May 25, 2020 as he died under the knee of fellow officer Derek Chauvin.

J Alexander Kueng, Thou Tao and Thomas Lane are being tried together at the federal courthouse in St. Paul. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, convicted of murder last summer in Floyd's death. Chauvin pleaded guilty to the same federal charges in December.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker is expected to return to the stand Tuesday. He was called late in the day Monday and spoke briefly about George Floyd's cause of death, and the restraint and neck compression he believes played a key role in Floyd's heart stopping.

Court is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m.

Monday recap

Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell took the stand Monday for the third day in a row to speak on MPD policies, officer training and the impact both may have had on the murder of George Floyd.

Court began Monday with Robert Paule, defense attorney for Tao, asking Blackwell about an investigation into MPD by the Department of Justice, and a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights alleging racial bias within the department.

After that Paule shifted to questions about "excited delirium," a condition characterized by agitation, aggression, acute distress and sometimes sudden death. It is not recognized by a number of organizations, including the American Medical Association (AMA).

Excited delirium has come up before -- during the Chauvin trial briefly and during this trial. But this current line of questioning from Paule has been the most comprehensive from a defense perspective in how officers are trained and how that could affect officer actions. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) January 31, 2022

Defense attorney Earl Gray, representing Thomas Lane, was next to cross examine Blackwell. She confirmed for Gray that it was appropriate for Lane to pull and display his gun while approaching George Floyd's vehicle parked outside Cup Foods, based on movements inside and Floyd's refusal to show his hands.

Blackwell then agreed Lane was deescalating the situation when he re-holstered his weapon and removed Floyd from the vehicle without force.

Questioning turned to Lane's actions as Floyd was detained, and former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. Gray underlined for jurors that Lane asked Chauvin if they should roll Floyd over on his side, got off Floyd when he became unresponsive, and checked his pulse before performing CPR and attempting to revive him.

After a break for lunch, Inspector Blackwell returned to the stand and reiterated to Prosecutor LeeAnn Bell that Chauvin's use of his knee on Floyd's neck was inconsistent with MPD training, and that Floyd should have been rolled onto his side after he stopped resisting. Blackwell said again she believes the other former officers violated MPD policy for failing to intervene and help Floyd.

Blackwell's nearly three days of testimony concluded, and the judge dismissed the court for its afternoon break.

Blackwell now reiterating the "Duty to Intervene" policy, which she says the officers violated.



"you have to do something physically or verbally to jump in there and stop the person" — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) January 31, 2022

The prosecution returned after lunch with its next witness, Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker.

Baker told jurors he believed George Floyd died from "cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual restraint and neck compression."

Baker said he believes the restraint and neck compression played a key role in Floyd's heart stopping, adding that heart disease, hypertension and drugs also likely contributed.