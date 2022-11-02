Prosecution could rest Monday in federal trial of former Minneapolis officers

Weeks after the start of the federal trial for J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Thou Tao, defense teams are ready to begin laying out their cases.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Prosecution calls FBI special agent who reviewed officers' body-worn camera from the day of George Floyd's murder

Bystander who recorded video of Floyd's death testified Friday

Mendota Heights Police Chief Kelly McCarthy called to talk about POST Board standards and requirements

The federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers continues in it's third week, and is moving closer to a conclusion.

J Alexander Keung, Thou Tao and Thomas Lane are charged with violating George Floyd's rights on the night he was murdered by fellow officer Derek Chauvin. Tao and Kueng face an additional charge for failing to stop Chauvin that night.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to the same charges before the current federal trial began, and was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in state court last spring.

Prosecutors are expected to rest as early as Monday, having called all of their planned witnesses.

FBI Special Agent Matthew Vogel was the final witness called to the stand on Friday afternoon, reviewing the timeline of the detainment of Floyd and his subsequent deaths by using body camera video from the three officers and transcripts.

Defense attorneys made several objections during the prosecution’s line of questioning about playing the body camera videos multiple times.

Vogel may return to complete his testimony on Monday.

Friday morning started with Chief Kelly McCarthy of the Mendota Heights Police Department called to the stand by the prosecution team. She's the chair of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board, the regulatory agency for licensing police officers in the state of Minnesota.

Chief McCarthy reviewed the standards and training requirements potential officers need in order to become licensed in the state, including completing a Professional Peace Officer Education (PPOE) Program, and spoke about an officer's "duty to intervene" and said it was one of the core learning objectives when Lane and Kueng were in their PPOE programs.

McCarthy said she is chair of Peace Officer Standards and Training, where the Duty to Intervene is a core learning objective. She testified that the former officers were all POST-certified. — Kiya Edwards (@kiyaedwards) February 11, 2022

Nineteen year old Alyssa Funari, who was one of the bystanders that witnessed George Floyd’s death, was the second witness called Friday. She was 17-year-old when she drove with a friend to Cup Foods on the night of May 25, 2020 and recorded three videos of Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck.

She told the court about what medical aid she saw the officers give Floyd, and said that even though Thou Tao had his back turned, she thought he would have heard what was happening behind him.

During cross examination, Thao's attorney focused on where exactly Thao stood; that he was facing the people on the sidewalk. Funari testified the officers were behind Thao, adding, "He might not have been watching the whole time but he knew what was going on." — Kiya Edwards (@kiyaedwards) February 11, 2022

The prosecution’s third witness Friday was FBI Special Agent Matthew Vogel, who works with the violent crimes squad at the FBI. Prosecutors started going over a timeline of the events of the night, then paused for a lunch break.

When court returned, review of the timeline continued, using body camera video from the three officers and transcripts.

Vogel continued his testimony through the rest of the afternoon, fielding questions about his opinion about what Kueng and Tao could and could not see as events unfolded.