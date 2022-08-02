Medial support trainer testifies actions of former Minneapolis officers 'inconsistent' with MPD policy

Officer Nicole Mackenzie said officers are taught to start CPR "immediately" if they can't find a pulse, and zeroed in on training given to Lane, Thao and Kueng.

ST PAUL, Minn. — MPD medical support coordinator continues testimony Tuesday

Doctor testifies that George Floyd's chances of survival would have been "near 100%" if officers sat him up earlier

The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with depriving George Floyd of his civil rights on the night he was murdered continues Wednesday morning in St. Paul.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane and their defense teams are all expected in court. Derek Chauvin, the fourth officer present when Floyd was murdered, pleaded guilty to the charges before the federal trial began.

On Tuesday jurors heard from Minneapolis officer Nicole Mackenzie, who also testified in Chauvin's state trial. She said the actions of the three officers were inconsistent with department training, telling the courtroom officers are taught to start CPR "immediately" if they can't find a pulse.

Mackenzie also told jurors the response of both Lane and Kueng to Floyd being held in a prone position under Chauvin's knee was "inconsistent" with MPD's training on medical care because, "I didn't see any efforts to move (Floyd) into the side recovery position."

Court is scheduled to resume at 9:30 Wednesday morning.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 recap

MPD Officer Nicole Mackenzie was back on the stand Tuesday following her testimony on Monday. She is currently the MPD's medical support coordinator, and spoke about officer's training when it comes to medical aid.

She testified that officers are taught to start CPR "immediately" if they can't find a pulse, and especially zeroed in on the training Tou Thao received.

Officer Mackenzie said if officers suspect a drug overdose they should administer Narcan immediately, but this wasn't done for George Floyd. Mackenzie also told jurors the response of both Lane and Kueng was "inconsistent" with MPD's training on medical care because, "I didn't see any efforts to move (Floyd) into the side recovery position."

During her testimony, the defense team took issue with the number of times the jury was asked to view the video of George Floyd's death. Judge Paul Magnuson agreed, and sustained their objections.

The defense attorneys objected many times to the "needless presentation of the same video."



Judge Magnuson sustained the objection, saying "a word picture would be better than this repetitious showing of this video over and over." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 8, 2022

Following a break for lunch, Officer Mackenzie returned to the stand to be cross-examined by Robert Paule, Thao's attorney.

Mackenzie reiterated her belief that the use of Derek Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck as a restraint was inconsistent with MPD training, and that she was never taught that tactic.

Paule pressed her on the condition referred to as "excited delirium," and how officers have been trained to handle suspects believed to be showing the symptoms. Mackenzie testified that the purpose of showing a video on excited delirium to officers in training is for them to consider how regular compliance techniques might not work in that scenario.

She testified on use-of-force training techniques until afternoon recess was called by Judge Magnuson.