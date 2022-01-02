Day 8: Federal trial resumes after witness illness cuts testimony short

ST PAUL, Minn —
- Dept. of Corrections safety trainer doubles down on safety techniques taught to officers
- Hennepin County Medical Examiner testifies about George Floyd's cause of death
A witness for the prosecution, Chris Douglas from the Department of Community Corrections in Hennepin County, is expected back on the stand after illness cut court short Tuesday afternoon.
J Alexander Kueng, Thou Tao and Thomas Lane are former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights on the day he was murdered in May 2020. Kueng and Tao face an additional charge for not stepping in to help Floyd while fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was convicted of murder in a state trial.
Court is expected to resume at 9:30 Wednesday morning.
Tuesday recap
On Tuesday morning proceedings opened with Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker on the stand for cross-examination by the officers' defense teams.
Robert Paule, the defense attorney for former officer Thou Tao, had Baker acknowledge he initially told the Hennepin County Attorney's Office that there was no physical evidence of asphyxia in George Floyd's autopsy.
Baker told jurors he was harassed and received multiple threats after the initial press release about Floyd's death was published.
The medical examiner also testified he didn't find any petechiae, or broken capillaries on Floyd, which he said was a "strike against the hypothesis that blood vessels in the neck were being compressed."
The courtroom abruptly took its morning break after a juror, who according to the court pool reporter, was shaking and looked unwell and was taken out of the room.
After the unscheduled break, Paule finished his cross-examination by going over whether Baker was pressured into making his findings.
Baker said his office received hundreds of phone calls and threats in reaction to his work in this case, but he told Paule no one influenced or pressured him.
Following a break for lunch, court resumed with the prosecution's next witness, Chris Douglas from Hennepin County's Department of Community Corrections.
Judge Paul Magnuson expressed frustration with prosecutors in calling Douglas as another witness was supposed to be on the stand, but was ill and unable to testify.
Douglas told the jury he is the safety trainer for all new employees, and gives corrections officers "refreshers" throughout the year. Douglas shared that he had trained Thomas Lane when he was a corrections officer in 2017.
Prosecutors asked Douglas about safety training techniques, particularly, what to do if a person is handcuffed in the prone position. He said he teaches officers to roll the subject to the side recovery position to help them breathe better.
Lane's defense attorney Earl Gray cross-examined Douglas, getting him to double down on his opinion that a person who is restrained and having trouble breathing should be rolled onto their side.
Because the planned witness could not appear in court, testimony ended early Tuesday afternoon.
