Day 8: Federal trial resumes after witness illness cuts testimony short

The judge was not pleased when proceedings ended early Tuesday in the trial of three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd's rights.

ST PAUL, Minn — Dept. of Corrections safety trainer doubles down on safety techniques taught to officers

Hennepin County Medical Examiner testifies about George Floyd's cause of death

Editor's note: The attached video first aired on Feb. 1, 2022

A witness for the prosecution, Chris Douglas from the Department of Community Corrections in Hennepin County, is expected back on the stand after illness cut court short Tuesday afternoon.

J Alexander Kueng, Thou Tao and Thomas Lane are former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights on the day he was murdered in May 2020. Kueng and Tao face an additional charge for not stepping in to help Floyd while fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was convicted of murder in a state trial.

Court is expected to resume at 9:30 Wednesday morning.





Tuesday recap

On Tuesday morning proceedings opened with Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker on the stand for cross-examination by the officers' defense teams.

Robert Paule, the defense attorney for former officer Thou Tao, had Baker acknowledge he initially told the Hennepin County Attorney's Office that there was no physical evidence of asphyxia in George Floyd's autopsy.

Baker told jurors he was harassed and received multiple threats after the initial press release about Floyd's death was published.

The medical examiner also testified he didn't find any petechiae, or broken capillaries on Floyd, which he said was a "strike against the hypothesis that blood vessels in the neck were being compressed."

Baker noticed George Floyd said “I can’t breathe” during struggle in squad car before restraint.



Paule: "Is it possible he was experiencing that sensation b/c of a cardiac event?"

Baker: "I can’t say one way or another (without measuring heart activity) but it is possible." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 1, 2022

The courtroom abruptly took its morning break after a juror, who according to the court pool reporter, was shaking and looked unwell and was taken out of the room.

After the unscheduled break, Paule finished his cross-examination by going over whether Baker was pressured into making his findings.

Baker said his office received hundreds of phone calls and threats in reaction to his work in this case, but he told Paule no one influenced or pressured him.

Plunkett is extremely brief as he simply has Baker acknowledge Kueng's position on Floyd had no relation to his cause of death.



Now Earl Gray is doing the same for Lane.



"Completely unrelated," Baker said.



Now prosecution is doing redirect examination. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 1, 2022

Following a break for lunch, court resumed with the prosecution's next witness, Chris Douglas from Hennepin County's Department of Community Corrections.

Judge Paul Magnuson expressed frustration with prosecutors in calling Douglas as another witness was supposed to be on the stand, but was ill and unable to testify.

"We can't afford to be down any more time than we have to," Judge Magnuson said, noting the prosecution has 40-some witnesses on their list, man of whom are in the Twin Cities. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 1, 2022

Douglas told the jury he is the safety trainer for all new employees, and gives corrections officers "refreshers" throughout the year. Douglas shared that he had trained Thomas Lane when he was a corrections officer in 2017.

Prosecutors asked Douglas about safety training techniques, particularly, what to do if a person is handcuffed in the prone position. He said he teaches officers to roll the subject to the side recovery position to help them breathe better.

Lane's defense attorney Earl Gray cross-examined Douglas, getting him to double down on his opinion that a person who is restrained and having trouble breathing should be rolled onto their side.

Because the planned witness could not appear in court, testimony ended early Tuesday afternoon.