Tou Thao expected to return to the stand Wednesday

The former Minneapolis officer was the first of the three defendants to testify about what happened on May 25, 2020, the night George Floyd was murdered.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tou Thao says he was filling a "support unit" role at the scene

All three ex-officers will testify in federal trial

Darnella Frazier briefly leaves witness stand in tears at beginning of Tuesday testimony

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Feb.15, 2022

Former officer Tou Thao is expected back on the stand Wednesday in the federal trial of three ex-cops accused of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights on the night he was murdered.

Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane all face charges of denying Floyd his civil rights in May 2020, when fellow officer Derek Chauvin held him under his knee for more than nine minutes.

On Tuesday, Thao testified that his job at the scene that night at 38th and Chicago was crowd control, and that he wasn't aware of what was happening to Floyd. He told the court he assumed the other officers were monitoring his medical condition and told jurors he never touched Floyd.

Thao also answered personal questions about his decision to become a police officer, becoming emotional when describing a situation where officers arrested his father and took him to jail during a violent family incident.

All three officers are expected to testify in their own defense in the coming days. Lane had not made an official decision on taking the stand, but told Judge Paul Magnuson Tuesday that he would be testifying.

When Tou Thao took the stand on Tuesday morning, he started by telling the court about his upbringing in north Minneapolis, and how his family struggled in poverty under a strict father.

Thao said he worked security jobs before finding out about MPD's community service officer (CSO) program. While working as a CSO he went to school, became POST certified and was hired as an MPD recruit.

When he returned to the stand after morning recess, Thao spoke about the night of May 25. Thao testified he was partnered with Derek Chauvin during the call to Cup Foods. The call was reported as a level one, meaning 'get there fast,' but it was soon canceled by Lane and Kueng. Chauvin and Thao continued to the scene with their sirens off because as Thou said, "Cup Foods is hostile to police."

The two officers continued to the scene, according to Thao, and saw fellow officers Lane and Kueng struggling to put George Floyd into the back of a squad car.

Thao said he never touched Floyd, and thought he was showing signs of excited delirium.

Defense attorney Robert Paule asked Thao if he had seen Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck and Thao said it wasn't uncommon to see that, adding that he doesn't use that technique because he's shorter and would have lost his balance if he did.

Following a break for lunch, Thao testified about what he thought was his role at the scene outside of Cup Foods. He said he was crowd control that night, and it wasn't until after the ambulance left that he learned Floyd was in critical condition.

Thao says he was confused when he heard EMS needed help with CPR at 36th and Park after ambulance left... that's when he realized Floyd was in critical condition.



"Did you have any idea up to that point of the seriousness of the medical condition of Mr. Floyd?"



During cross-examination prosecutor LeeAnn Bell pressed Thao about the using force on a suspect that wasn't resisting, and asked a number questions about the discipline officers need to have to reduce force when a subject stops resisting. After a series of questions, Bell got Thao to agree that at one point while Chauvin was on Floyd's neck, he could see Floyd appeared to be unconscious.

Bell then attempted to play video footage she claimed showed that Thao could see the other officers, but after an objection from Paule, the judge told Bell, "We've seen this thing over and over."

Instead the prosecutor brought up a video still frame, showing Thao looking at the three other officers. Thao then reluctantly agreed with Bell that he could see what his fellow officers were doing to Floyd.