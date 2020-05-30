'Stay Home' the message from leaders on continued community unrest

Saturday the overwhelming messages from state and community leaders was for residents to abide by weekend curfews.

Friday night was lit by fires burning in both Minneapolis and St. Paul as riots continued for a fourth night.

In a Saturday morning press conference, Gov. Walz, Mayors Frey and Carter as well as other officials said that the damage caused to our community was not the work of locals, but of others coming into the community to do harm. Walz said the damage was was caused 20% by Minnesotans, and 80% by outside actors.

Gov. Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan both emphasized the need to follow curfews issued for most cities in the metro, requiring people to not be outside their homes after 8:00 p.m.

Attorney General Keith Ellison said that when people are out past curfew, police don't have any way to distinguish the 'good people from the bad.'

National Guard and other law enforcement will be on the streets tonight in increased numbers, as the Minnesota Guard is fully deployed for the first time in Minnesota's 164-year history.

Junior Senator Tina Smith called on those who want to protest to do so "righteously, but be home by 8."

Leaders made the point again and again that they felt it was important to protest, important to stand in solitary, but that everyone needs to be respectful of the curfew.

Voices from across the country echo the sentiments of local leaders as protests against the death of George Floyd erupt across the country.