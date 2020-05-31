Highways shut down in preparation for possible riots

Officials closed I-35W, I-35E, I-94, I-394 and Highway 55 at 7 p.m. and will remain closed through 6 a.m. Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed I-35W, I-35E, I-94, I-394 and Highway 55 at 7 p.m. as officials brace for the possibility of more rioting on Saturday night.

In a press release, MnDOT said the highways will remain closed through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Alternate routes will remain open for motorists to exit the downtown area, according to the release. Curfews are also in effect for Minneapolis, St. Paul and several surrounding cities and counties, since 8 p.m. in an effort to keep people away from any potential danger that could ensue from any violent rioting.

The following stretches are where the closures will take place:

I-35W northbound and southbound between I-694 and Hwy 62

I-35E northbound and southbound between Hwy 36 and Hwy 62

I-94 eastbound and westbound between I-694 and the I-694/I-494 interchange

I-394 eastbound between Hwy 100 and I-94

Hwy 55 northbound and southbound between Hwy 62 and I-94