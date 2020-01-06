More than $2 million raised to rebuild lake street

MINNEAPOLIS — More than $2 million has been raised to rebuild Lake Street in south Minneapolis following damages during protests, looting and fires.
Lake Street Council has set up a fund to help support the small businesses impacted overnight. The website states that "100% of donations will go toward helping the Lake Street small business community rebuild their storefronts."
"The Lake Street Council (501c3) will donate 100% of funds to help rebuild Lake Street, starting with direct support to small businesses and nonprofits to help them rebuild their storefronts, reopen their businesses and serve our neighborhoods," the council's website reads.
The destruction comes after protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. A now widely circulated video showed Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd repeatedly said, "I can't breathe," until he was unresponsive.
