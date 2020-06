Josh Nkhata said he was watching Instagram stories during the nights of unrest in Minneapolis and it reminded him of 'the talk' his mother had with him over and over

MINNEAPOLIS — Josh Nkhata has heard the talk from his mother, many times, about what he needs to watch out for when he goes out of the house just because he is black.

It was those talks that came to mind, he said, as he watched the world and Minneapolis specifically, react to the killing of George Floyd.

When it came to mind, he sat to write.

And in 30 minutes he had a spoken word poem that everyone should hear.