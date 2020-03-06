Native American community defends their landmarks, businesses

Migizi, a Native American youth center along Lake Street, was destroyed late last week.

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the buildings destroyed along Lake Street is Migizi, a Native American youth center that opened not even a year ago.

"We're devastated," said President Kelly Drummer.

She is now hoping it's the last of their landmarks to be lost.

"We knew that we had to make a concerted effort to protect the rest of our buildings," said Pastor Marlene Helgemo of All Nations Indian Church along Bloomington Avenue in South Minneapolis.

"It was up to us to protect them,' said Michael Goze of the American Indian Development Corporation.

He put out a Facebook call to the Native American community in south Minneapolis to help protect other important landmarks and businesses - places such as Aldi and Dollar General along Franklin Avenue which are critical to the community.

For the past few nights from dusk until dawn, hundreds have answered that call.

"Went three days with two hours sleep so yeah I'm here for the long haul," said Bob Rice, owner of Pow Wow Grounds Coffee along Franklin avenue - who has been standing outside his business every night.

Elsewhere, Michael has been standing outside the All Nations Indian Church.

He says more than 300 people have come out to protect these buildings.

"We don't want to rebuild, we want to build from where we're at," said Goze.

Migizi, while a huge loss, remains the only one.

"I like to call them warriors, but they're protectors and we're learning that from Standing Rock that we have protectors willing to risk their lives literally," said Helgemo.

Drummer says plans are in the works to rebuild Migizi.