Nonprofit opening new mental health facility near George Floyd Square

People Incorporated is the largest nonprofit mental health provider in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — For 53 years, the nonprofit People Incorporated has provided crisis and intervention services for those in need. Now, they're embarking on a new journey at the intersection of 36th Street and Chicago Avenue, just steps away from George Floyd Square.

The 13-bed housing facility was previously owned by Hennepin Healthcare but closed last year.

Vice President of Community Engagement Veronika Mix says the new facility will provide hybrid services.

"For those that are in need of mental health services and substance abuse," said Mix. "It will provide services when an individual is in crisis as well as intensive residential treatment services," she said.

Hennepin Healthcare issued a statement saying, "The purchase by People Incorporated was the outcome we hoped for when made the difficult decision to close the home in July of last year. People Incorporated is an experienced community provider with values that align with ours. They share our commitment to equity and will continue to make these critical services available to those who need them in that location again beginning this fall."

Mix says while they're building relationships in this community hit hard by Floyd's death, they're hoping to be a positive addition. "We're working directly with the neighborhood association, people who live in the community...for us to be a part of the solution," she said.

