Walz set to sign police reform bill Thursday

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — After the Minnesota legislature concluded its second special session, a police reform bill is heading to the governor's desk for his signature.

The Police Accountability Act comes in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate debated for eight days before reaching consensus on a slate of recommendations aimed at reforming policing in Minnesota.

Key elements of the proposal include:

Prohibiting choke holds and hog-tie style restraints

Duty to intervene and report banned restraints

Departments can't pay for warrior-style training

Mandated reporting of use-of-force incidents to the BCA

Creates special use-of-force investigative unit at BCA

Adding two more non-police to POST Board

A statewide database of officer discipline records for POST Board

Improving stress and trauma resources for officers

Enhanced peer counseling resources for officers

Individual cities allowed to set residency requirements

Mandatory autism training for officers

Mental health and crisis intervention training for officers

The list of items in the bill was amended from the original 18 reform ideas put forward by a group of DFL lawmakers who work together under the banner of People of Color and Indigenous, or POCI, Caucus. Those ideas passed the House during the first special session but didn't gain any traction in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Some leaders outside the state capitol are speaking out, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Frey said his city has already implemented most of what is in the bill, including an on-duty ban on warrior-style training and choke holds, and advanced use of force reporting requirements.

“The absence of significant arbitration reform in last night’s agreement represents a missed opportunity to strengthen accountability in departments across our state," Frey said in a written statement. "At the local level, change-oriented leaders like Chief (Medaria) Arradondo will continue to see their ability to effect a culture shift limited without changes to arbitrators’ authority to overturn disciplinary decision for egregious misconduct. People build culture, and we need the tools to more effectively address individual officer behavior."

When asks about the legislation on Wednesday, Walz said, "no piece of legislation is perfect and I wouldn't view it as the end. Has our society changed? As it became apparent we were able to move."