Police precinct burned in unrest won't be rebuilt at same site

Minneapolis City Council has approved eliminating the Third Precinct site from ever again being considered for police use.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved president Andrea Jenkins' legislative directive related to co-locating Third Precinct officers with other precinct facilities.

First Precinct officers currently located at 10 North 4th Street downtown would move into the vacant Century Plaza building located near the Convention Center and an Interstate 35W onramp next summer followed by Third Precinct officers temporarily moving into the same building by the end of 2024.

Jenkins, who represents Ward 8, says the mayor and staff will be looking into this and are expected to report back by Sept. 5, 2023.

The step forward comes days after results of a community engagement survey were released, showing neighbors want a more nuanced set of options for a permanent place for third precinct police rather than these two choices the city previously provided: placing officers back at the Third Precinct site burned over three years ago during the unrest following George Floyd's murder, or building on empty land some blocks away for approximately double the cost.

"I'm so proud of the community for rejecting both and allowing our leadership to come forward with another option, a third option now," Ward 2 council member Robin Wonsley said.

Council also approved Ward 9 council member Jason Chavez's motion to eliminate the damaged Third Precinct site from ever again being considered a police precinct or a place to hold police functions. A city spokesperson confirmed that this was the final vote and the measure won't be referred back to a committee.

"This will help ease the concerns that many of my constituents have and it will allow them to begin to heal," Chaves said ahead of the vote.

"Just the thought of it, of returning officers to that building makes me queasy," added Andrew Johnson, Ward 12.

"I've also talked to police officers who say they don't want to go back to that space," Ward 4 council member LaTrisha Vetaw also added.

Vice president Linea Palmisano, Ward 13, was the only one who voted in opposition of the measure.

"I really want to sink into this report a little bit more," Palmisano said. "The action to eliminate any sort of MPD presence forever from one of our city buildings forever seems to fly directly in the face of this report and not compliment this report of where we are at."

Still undecided is whether Third Precinct police will eventually move back to the Third Precinct area, putting them closer to calls for service.





