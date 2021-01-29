Prosecutors seek appeal of separate trial for Derek Chauvin

Former officer Derek Chauvin's trial is scheduled to begin March 8. Three other former officers are set for trial in August.

MINNEAPOLIS — State prosecutors are appealing a decision to hold separate trials in the death of George Floyd.

Former officer Derek Chauvin's trial is scheduled to begin March 8, while the other three officers charged – Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – have their trial scheduled for August.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death in May 2020. Kueng, Thao and Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

According to court documents submitted on Thursday, the prosecution is requesting the Court of Appeals rejoin the trials.

On Jan. 11, Judge Peter Cahill ordered Chauvin to stand trial in March, while the other former officers will go to trial in late summer. At the time, Cahill noted the difficulty of holding a joint trial with a large number of participants and the need to maintain COVID-19 safety measures.