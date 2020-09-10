Rallies in St. Paul, Minneapolis after former MPD officer Derek Chauvin posts bail

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin posted bail Wednesday.

Protesters gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis Thursday evening after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin posted bail Wednesday.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death after bystander video showed him with his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.

A rally is also ongoing in St. Paul just outside the State Capitol.

This was about 6:30 p.m. Protesters holding signs, marching down University toward Downtown #StPaul @kare11 pic.twitter.com/60ZkFX5QpT — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) October 9, 2020

Hundreds also gathered at the George Floyd Memorial on Wednesday night and marched through the streets of south Minneapolis. According to Minneapolis police, 51 people were arrested during Wednesday night's demonstration -- 49 misdemeanors, one for a felony warrant, one for probable cause fourth-degree assault.

Chauvin’s bail was set in June at $1.25 million or $1 million with conditions. Court records show he posted non-cash bond of $1 million on Wednesday, Oct. 7. A Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said Chauvin was released from custody at 11:22 a.m.