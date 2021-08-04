Pulmonologist: George Floyd died from 'low level of oxygen'

Dr. Martin Tobin, a medical expert called to testify in the Derek Chauvin trial, said he believes that Floyd died from low oxygen caused by shallow breathing.

MINNEAPOLIS — A renowned medical expert who specializes in the lungs and breathing testified in the murder trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin that he believes George Floyd died from low oxygen caused by shallow breathing.

Dr. Martin Tobin, who was called to the stand by the prosecution Thursday, gave his medical opinion to the jury: "Mr. Floyd died from a low level of oxygen, and this caused damage to his brain that we see and it also caused a PEA arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop."

PEA, or pulseless electrical activity, is a particular form of an abnormal beat of the heart, Tobin explained.

"The cause of the low level of oxygen was shallow breathing, small breaths," he said.

Tobin was also asked to weigh in on the role Floyd's preexisting conditions played in his cause of death.

"A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died as a result of what he was subjected to," he said.

Dr. Tobin, a Chicago-based physician specializing in pulmonology and critical care medicine, told the jury that he was not paid for his testimony, which is not the norm with expert witnesses.

"I thought I might have some knowledge that would be helpful to explain how Mr. Floyd died," he said.

Tobin has served as an expert witness in medical malpractice suits, but never in a criminal case. Despite being in court roughly 50 times, he said that he did not "wish to be paid" because he's never testified in this type of case.

Tobin testified Thursday that Floyd was taking "shallow breaths that weren't able to carry the air through his lungs, down to the essential areas of the lungs that get oxygen into the blood and get rid of the carbon dioxide."

Dr. Tobin said he watched videos of Floyd's restraint hundreds of times.

Prosecutors showed the jury an artist's rendering of the restraint to better illustrate the positions of the three officers holding him down.

"Mr. Chauvin's left knee is virtually on the neck for the vast majority of the time," Tobin said. "It's more than 90% of the time by my calculations."

Tobin testified that the handcuffs are "extremely important" to the explanation of why Floyd couldn't breathe effectively.

"It's because of the positioning of the handcuffs at the back, then how he's manipulated with the handcuffs," he said. "They're pushing the handcuffs into his back and pushing him high."

A visual aid to go with what Dr. Tobin is saying regarding handcuffs -- and what officers are doing with the handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/VrpL3zDYZA — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 8, 2021

He said the hard asphalt street that Floyd was being pushed into is also a factor.

"His left side and it's particularly the left side we see that, it's like the left side is in a vice," he said.

Tobin said these factors "totally interfere with central features of how we breathe."

"He was being squashed between the two sides and so this meant that he couldn't exert his pump handle," Tobin said, using the analogy of a pump to explain the mechanics of breathing to the jury.

"Then in addition because of the knee that was rammed into the left side of his chest," Floyd was unable to get any air into his left lung, Tobin said.

Tobin testified that the "knee that was rammed into the left side of his chest" had a similar effect whether or not it was directly on the neck.

He pointed out in a body camera image that Floyd's left arm was pulled over, further hampering his ability to expand his chest.

Tobin also showed the jury a photo of Floyd's hand grasping at the street.

"He's used up his resources and he's now literally trying to breathe with his fingers and knuckles," Tobin said. "He's totally dependent on getting air into the right side. So he's using his fingers and his knuckles against the street to try and crank up the right side of his chest. This is his only way to try and get air to get into the right lung."

"The knee on the neck is extremely important" because it keeps air from getting into the passageway, Tobin said.

He noted that the hypopharynx, which is used for eating and breathing, is "vulnerable because it has no cartilage around it" and is "extremely small to breathe through." Tobin added that speech comes from a different part of the body.

He said if Chauvin's knee had been directly on the hypopharynx and never varied, Floyd could have had a heart attack or seizure within "seconds." This didn't happen, he explained, because both Chauvin and Floyd varied their movement.

Tobin pointed out another photo that shows Floyd's face "rammed into the street." He said this indicates Floyd was trying to use his face to push himself up, attempting to get his chest off the street.

Tobin said he can calculate the amount of force coming from Chauvin's knee based on his body weight, including his gear weight, and removing the weight of his shin bone and his boot. Separately, he said he can calculate the narrowing of the space Floyd had left to breathe through.

He displayed a chart that shows that the effort required to breathe doesn't go up that much when the airway is narrowed by 60%. However, when the airway is narrowed by 85%, "the effort to breathe increases seven and a half times."

Tobin testified that Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck caused the narrowing of the hypopharynx.

The prosecutor showed the jury a photo that shows Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck, with his toe lifted up above the ground.

"This means that all of his body weight is being directed down at Mr. Floyd's neck," Tobin said.

At that moment, Tobin said his calculations show that the weight on Floyd's neck was 86.9 pounds.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell asked Tobin about Floyd's oxygen levels during the first five minutes of the restraint.