Residents near 38th and Chicago say they want their neighborhood back

For some, it's been a place to heal and reflect. For others, an inconvenience.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been nearly 2 months since the barricades have gone up surrounding the intersection of 38th and Chicago.

The same intersection where George Floyd was killed while in police custody. In those 2 months, the memorial site has served as a number of things for many people. It's a place where some come to heal and reflect.

However, for others who call the area home it’s been more of an inconvenience.

"A memorial is not a problem its closing the streets and making it impossible for people to get to work, to get to their jobs," said a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous. The same neighbor went on to say, "there’s many people that live here that live here because there’s good transportation, there’s a main bus line on 38th, main bus line on Chicago, those folks have had to walk six, seven blocks, to catch a bus.”

Which is why both the city and leaders with the Minneapolis Police Department are now discussing what a re-opening of the intersection, which some have deemed George Floyd Square, could look like.

"The people in charge have done a good job of allowing this to be what it needs to be but at the same time still respecting the homeowners and tax payers," said Gerry Monroe, a neighborhood watchman.

"Our neighborhood here is very diverse and many people you know share the concern of that street being or that intersection being blocked off," said anonymous neighbor.

For many, they get the quality of life issue, but say it more so comes down to respect.

"This memorial site is just like any other memorial site," said Derrick Collier, Leader of the New Black Panther Movement. "We got people around the country disagreeing with a lot of confederate statues being brought down, so they consider that a memorial site," said Collier.

A place of healing for some, causing headaches for others. Those who live nearby are left now hoping for the best while preparing for what’s to come.

"If its going to be like that until the snow flies just tell us," said an anonymous neighbor.

Neighbors have been asking city leaders for a timeline on when they can have their neighborhood back. City Spokesperson Sarah Mckenzie sent KARE 11 the following statement:

City staff and policymakers are working closely with [the] community on visions for the future of 38th & Chicago. There have been many community discussions and will continue to be moving forward.

Note: The Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Aug. 3 at 4:30 p.m. to consider designating a commemorative street name of "George Perry Floyd Jr Place" to Chicago Ave between 37th St E and 39th St E. After Planning Commission review, the street name change would go to the City Council for approval.