Royce White helps organize, lead Minneapolis protests with 10K Foundation

Minneapolis native and former first round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, White is using his voice and platform to affect change.

MINNEAPOLIS — Royce White says this is far from over.

The Minneapolis native is helping organize and lead protests for the 10K Foundation following the tragic death of George Floyd. Their march on Saturday afternoon had several hundred people in attendance.

White grew up in the Twin Cities, before heading to play college basketball at Iowa State and then he was a first round selection by the Houston Rockets in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He has always been vocal about what he believe in.