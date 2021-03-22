Security gates add peace of mind for Minneapolis businesses

A recent ordinance allows retractable security gates or grills to be placed on the outside of businesses.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mark Brandow owns Quality Coaches, Inc., a neighborhood staple near the intersection of 38th and Nicolette Avenue in Minneapolis, just blocks away from George Floyd Square.

Following last year's unrest, several businesses boarded up their windows for protection.

"I had boards on the building for the better part of six months," said Brandow.

Thousands of businesses were damaged or destroyed, leaving behind millions of dollars in damage.

"After all this time, I never felt so worried until after George was killed and the riots were raging," said Brandow.

But now, he's breathing a sigh of relief.

"With the addition of shutters, I feel safe and secure," says Brandow.

A recent amendment to a 2004 Minneapolis city ordinance is providing relief for many. It allows for retractable security gates or grills to be placed on the outside of non-residential businesses.

"State of the art," Brandow said. "When you go home at night and close up and put shutters down, and everyone knows you're closed for the day."

According to a Department of Community Planning and Economic Development staff report, the ordinance was first adopted out of concern that security gates give the impression that an area is unsafe and that such perceptions can lead to a self-fulfilling cycle of decline.

John Elder, a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department, says shutters were installed at the First Precinct last week "as an added layer of security for building and its occupants."