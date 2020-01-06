Semi truck driver who barreled through I-35W George Floyd protest arrested, no injuries reported

"You heard a horn," he told KARE 11's Boyd Huppert. "It was barreling into that crowd and they were separating, just parting, thankfully."

MINNEAPOLIS — The driver of a semi truck who drove through I-35W during a peaceful protest for George Floyd Sunday evening has been arrested, and officials say no protesters were injuried.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

A witness said he saw the truck "barreling down, blaring its horn" without appearing to have any intention of stopping, as protesters gathered peacefully on Interstate 35W.

