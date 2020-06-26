Skyrocketing complaints of fireworks in Minneapolis

Minneapolis records show so far this year there have been 336 fireworks complaints and more than 40 were in May. That is compared to only three complaints last May.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fireworks on the 4th of July are expected. It's normal to see them a week before the 4th of July and after. But every other night in May raises eyebrows.

Harry Colbert Jr. says the increased Fireworks activity is overwhelming.

“Tomorrow will be a month since George Floyd's killing. Since then we have been on high alert and hearing constant sounds of fireworks. I would sleep during the day because we would be up all night,” he said. “Many of us are suffering from lack of sleep and to add this on it is just another layer of angst. Often times you have to ask are those fireworks or gunshots?”

Colbert Jr. is not alone. On Sunday, DJ Hebert had the same question moments before someone shot him and ten others in uptown on Father’s Day. He was among the 11 who survived stray bullets.

“Shots started ringing out. And it sounded like they were coming from multiple places. There were fireworks going off too so it was hard to discern if it was fireworks or gunshots,” the 30-year-old said. “But after a while you realized they were gunshots.”

Minneapolis records show so far this year there have been 336 fireworks complaints, more than 40 of the complaints were in May. In 2019, there were only three fireworks complaints in May and about 133 complaints for the whole year.

And there have been sleepless nights around the country.

In Southern California fireworks complaints are up 400%.

New York has seen more than 8,000 complaints this month.

And Boston police are getting calls too.

Coincidence?

“At some point coincidences stop being coincidences,” Colbert said. “So, I don't believe it's a coincidence. I don't know what's behind it. And that is the thing that is also unnerving. You don't know if it is kids getting a hold of fireworks letting them off or if there's something else behind it. These are not firecrackers. They are industrial grade.”

The American Pyrotechnics Association said in a news release:

Consumer fireworks retailers have reported that sales are off to a record-breaking start. The APA predicts an all-time high in backyard consumer fireworks sales and use as families prepare to celebrate Independence Day at home due to the pandemic.

A Minneapolis city spokesperson said reducing the number of noise complaints to 911 dispatchers will allow emergency calls to be answered as quickly as possible.

Instead of calling 911 for 4th of July noise reports, people are asked to make noise reports online; the reports will be reviewed during normal business hours. Noise reports may also be made through the 311 mobile app or by calling 311. Although Minneapolis 311 is closed July 4, the mobile application can be used any time to make a report.