'It wears on you': South Minneapolis barbershop tunes in to Derek Chauvin trial

"It's kind of like reopening a wound," said Billy Hill, owner of Urban Touch Barbers and Salon, about watching the Chauvin trial.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — As people around the world watch Derek Chauvin's murder trial, those at Urban Touch Barbers are watching what happened just down their street.

The barbershop is less than half a mile away from 38th and Chicago where George Floyd died under the knee of Chauvin.

"This is from our neighborhood. So that really stands out," said Billy Hill, owner of Urban Touch Barbers and Urban Touch Salon. Hill has owned the shop for 22 years, 12 of them at his current south Minneapolis space. He also drives buses for Metro Transit.

The barbershop has three large televisions that have been tuned in to Chauvin's trial.

"It wasn't really a debate. I think the neighborhood, there was a demand that they wanted to see it," Hill said.

This is the first time a Minnesota trial has been broadcast live.

"I'm glad this trial is public though," said barber Darron Britt. "They're showing all the evidence that we didn't even know. We saw a lot of facts yesterday and the day before yesterday and we had no idea."

But not everyone is choosing to watch the trial. Client Sean Adams lives only three blocks away from George Floyd Square.

"I watch a little bit of it but I really can't watch it because... it's too much for me," Adams said. "When I see the video, I just picture like a relative... Think like, what if that was my brother? Or what if that was me? It's emotional video."

At times, it's also too much for Britt and Hill.

"We're reliving the death of this man," Britt said.

On Thursday, images were shown of Floyd inside the ambulance and unresponsive.

"You can only see him die so many times. You can only see him laying on that stretcher — lifeless — so many times," Britt said.

Hill added, "It wears on you."

While KARE 11 was filming, the images appeared again on the screen.

"These are the scenes that we turn away from that we're tired of. Yeah, this is the stuff that we turned from this morning," Britt said.

Hill then changed the channel to Girls State Hockey.

Hill said many members of the community have expressed to him while getting their hair cut how Floyd's death and the trial have affected them. Some of their clients have also testified during the trial.

"We're supposed to be a system of justice but we're living in a system where it's just us," Britt said.