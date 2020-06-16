South Minneapolis restaurant changes business model to support community

Modern Times' owner and staff decided to volunteer in the community for the month of June.

MINNEAPOLIS — Modern Times Cafe along Chicago Avenue is just blocks from the George Floyd memorial.

Staff are back to serving drinks, back to cooking food, and back to serving the community.

Leah Izenson and her co-workers are working for free right now.

"We're now volunteering," she said.

"Act as part of this community rather than a business standing in the midst of it," said Dylan Alverson.

He posted on Facebook earlier this month saying it didn't feel right to reopen for business and continue operating as before.

He wanted to support his community following the death of George Floyd.

So without a June mortgage payment due, Dylan and his staff decided to open with a limited menu and a different business model.

"We decided as a group to continue doing that but change our pay structure to a pay what you can," said Alverson.

For the month of June they are volunteering at their own business to support this community in any way they can.

"A big movement across the country of change and we wanted to be part of that rather than witnessing it," said Alverson.

Dylan says all the money they raise this month will go towards business and organizations affected by the unrest following the death of George Floyd.