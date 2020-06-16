St. Cloud sees second night of unrest

Videos on social media appear to show an irritant in the air around people on the streets.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — For a second night, social media videos depicted police engaging with people on the streets of St. Cloud.

A video shared by a reporter with the St. Cloud Times appeared to show police wearing protective gear and using an irritant spray, similar to tear gas, in the area near 9th St. and University Ave.

At this time, it is unclear why this incident between police and residents occurred.

Early Monday morning, a police officer was shot in the hand while arresting an 18-year-old man in the same area.

Officers struggled with a suspect, who pulled out a handgun and fired on officers. The arresting officer was struck in the hand. Police say no officers returned fire, and the suspect was taken into custody.