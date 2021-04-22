St. Cloud's police chief on Derek Chauvin trial verdict and police reform

Following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, St. Cloud PD Chief Blair Anderson shares his thoughts.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Sharon: Can I just start with getting your reaction to the verdict?

Chief Blair Anderson: Like Jerry Blackwell said, we had to believe what we saw, and thank goodness the jury believed what they saw. And I think they got it right.

Sharon: Were you nervous at all?

Chief Anderson: Extremely. I'm old enough to remember the Rodney King incident and we were certain then that those police officers were going to be convicted and they walked. So there was a little bit of trepidation there waiting on the verdict I suspect like everyone else.

Sharon: You're in a really unique position because you're a Black man but you're also a part of the system, does that ever clash in your heart at all?

Chief Anderson: Sure, I'm a human being. But here's what prevails in my heart and in my mind. I know how I've done this job, I know how I expect the men and women who work for me to do this job, and I truly believe that being part of the system, I have contributed positively just as 99% of the men and women who do this job who do it the right way for the right reason.

Sharon: Do you think policing in America needs reform?

Chief Anderson: Some, absolutely. There are - I don't know of any discipline that doesn't need to take a look at itself and evolve with the times. That's just being smart, and forward thinking. You didn't ask me but I'm going to answer it anyway - do I think we need total reform? Absolutely not.

Sharon: Why not?

Chief Anderson: Find me an industry where 99% of the people do the job for the right way for the right reasons, and add into the tens of millions of calls police respond to every year that result in no force, let alone lethal force. That's a pretty good measuring stick for me to know, total reform is not necessary.

Sharon: This is a thing that came up as a problem at the Minneapolis Police department - that the officers who are serving Minneapolis don't live there. What does your department look like in terms of where the officers live?

Chief Anderson: Many Winters ago, I was one of those people that believed that boy, you should live in a community where you work. I don't believe that anymore, I'll tell you why. First of all, the Supreme court of Minnesota says you can live wherever you want. Residency cannot be a condition of employment. The other reason is, this job is a grind. We do it willingly, but it is a grind. And if somebody needs a little bit of space between where they're working and where they want to relax, live and lay their head down at night in peace, I'm okay with that.

Sharon: What was it like to watch the "Blue Wall of Silence" be broken from the other side during the trial?

Chief Anderson: I'll be a bit of a myth buster here. I know that term is thrown around and a lot people believe that it's a hard and fast rule, it simply isn't. If your culture is healthy, we don't have anything to hide behind. Transparency is the key for us to build trust. Do we take care of one another in a variety of ways? Absolutely. Same as when I was in the military. When you are in a common struggle, no matter what it is, there is a lot of bonding, because others that aren't in that struggle simply don't understand and that's okay. But the "Blue Wall of Silence," and I'm not disavowing myself the idea that it may exist in other places, and that it certainly existed historically, but for me, transparency is the key.

Sharon: Some have said the police department simply handles too much, including calls police officers aren't equipped to answer. Do you agree?

Chief Anderson: There are tons of things that didn't used to be police issues that are. Chief among them right now are responding to people who are in a mental health crisis. If I wanted to be a psychiatrist, I would have gone to medical school - I don't say that to be flip - but when all of the other entities, institutions fail human beings, we've been conditioned: if you're in crisis you call 911. You call, we come. Our objective is to make sure things are better when we leave than they were when we got there. But instead of whining about it, here's what we do. We have the correspondent model now where we pair a mental health clinician with a police officer. They respond to those calls, and the only reason the police officer is there is to assess the threat level. Once that clinician is comfortable, the officer steps out of the way.

We do realize that some times our mere presence escalates the situation for some people, particularly people in a mental health crisis. We don't have the luxury really to complain about how many things we are tasked to do. So we try and do something about that in a practical way.

(Chief Anderson said they started doing the clinician pairings to mental health calls about a year ago)

Sharon: Would you say that in the past year, your department or maybe your relationship to the community that you serve has changed in any way?

Chief Anderson: I think it strengthens every day. I'll be honest now. There are tensions all over right? Not just in America but the world for the last year, since this horrible incident. But if there has been change, we've gotten better. We've gone through some crisis here ourselves here before. We had the mall attack some years ago, and those things - they can tear a community apart. But for us, I still feel the love and the support.