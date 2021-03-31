St. Olaf Catholic Church offers prayer service for all during Derek Chauvin trial

The prayer vigils are from Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 9th Street and at 3 pm inside the chapel.

MINNEAPOLIS — As the sun rises behind the shadows of the buildings in downtown Minneapolis, there’s a small group forming a circle at a nearby neighborhood park.

Father Kevin Kenney with St. Olaf Catholic Church leads a prayer service every morning at 8 a.m., just blocks away from the courthouse, where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin stands trial.

“The peace prayer associated with St. Francis teaches us that we need to be peaceful people, we need to be instruments of peace,” said Kenney.

As worldwide attention centers around the City of Minneapolis, Father Kenney says in the weeks ahead, this space will serve as a place where anyone is welcome to voice their concerns, frustrations, but more importantly, it’s a space to listen.

“We’re not supposed to be divided, we’re supposed to work together, we’re supposed to be united,” he said. "There's a lot of emotion happening out here and we're not that far from the center of emotions at all times.

"If we can balance that and support the people to bring healing and peace," says parishioner, Betty Michels.



As people from all walks of life stop to take it all in, Father Kenney is hoping the space will serve as a place to heal during turbulent times. The prayer vigils are from Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. at the intersection of 2nd and 9th Street and at 3 pm inside the chapel.