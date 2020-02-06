St. Paul man charged with attempted murder after shooting at police

According to a release, Jaleel Stallings, 27, fired multiple shots at police officers amidst the riots that occurred in Minneapolis.

According to a release from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Jaleel Stallings, 27, fired multiple shots at police officers amidst the riots that occurred in Minneapolis. As a result, Stallings was also charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, and three additional charges.

According to the criminal complaint, just before 11 p.m. near 15th Avenue South and Lake Street, SWAT officers were patrolling the area in an unmarked van with two marked squad cars following.

When SWAT officers drove towards 14th Avenue South, they saw a group of people gathered in the area. While several people dispersed when they saw police, Stallings stepped out from behind a pickup truck and walked towards the officers, the complaint says.

Stallings then crouched by the driver's side door as if he was picking something up and officers became concerned rocks or debris may be thrown at them—something that had been happening at times throughout the riots, the complaint says.

According to the complaint, Officers fired a 40-mm marking round at Stallings and Stallings fired three to four times in the direction of the officers. Stallings fled the area but police were able to locate him. None of the officers not Stallings were injured.

Officers noted an AK-47 style Mini Draco pistol near the right bumper of the truck, the complaint states.