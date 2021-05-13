x
St. Paul man sentenced to 3 years for fire at Minneapolis Third Precinct

Davon De-Andre Turner was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay back $12 million for damages that resulted from the May 2020 precinct fire.
MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man who pleaded guilty to helping set fire to a Minneapolis police station during protests over the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. 

Davon De-Andre Turner was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay back $12 million for damages that resulted from the May 2020 precinct fire.

The 25-year-old Turner pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to commit arson. A federal complaint accuses Turner and Bryce Williams of lighting a Molotov cocktail that was taken into the Third Precinct headquarters by Turner and used to start a fire. 

Two other people have been sentenced in the case. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.

