St. Paul man sentenced to 3 years for fire at Minneapolis Third Precinct

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man who pleaded guilty to helping set fire to a Minneapolis police station during protests over the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Davon De-Andre Turner was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay back $12 million for damages that resulted from the May 2020 precinct fire.

The 25-year-old Turner pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to commit arson. A federal complaint accuses Turner and Bryce Williams of lighting a Molotov cocktail that was taken into the Third Precinct headquarters by Turner and used to start a fire.