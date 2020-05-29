x
Stores closed amid protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul

Businesses throughout the Twin Cities are being impacted by protests after the death of George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS — As tensions remain high throughout the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd, MInneapolis and St. Paul businesses are being forced to close their doors due to safety concerns.

Target announced they will be shutting down 24 stores until further notice around the metro area, after initially announcing they would shut down 14 earlier in the day. The St. Paul Midway and Minneapolis Lake Street locations have been the epicenters of looting these past two days.

The Minneapolis-based company stated "We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."

The locations that have closed are:

The U.S. Post Office in Minneapolis has also suspended operations at three locations "due to safety concerns" in the area. The Post Office updates their service alerts on their site.

Those locations are:

  • Powderhorn Post Office, 3045 Bloomington Ave., 55407-9998
  • Lake Street Post Office, 110 E. 31st St., 55408-3103
  • Minnehaha Post Office, 3033 27th Ave. S, 55406-9998

Rosedale Mall in Roseville also shut it's doors today, stating on twitter: