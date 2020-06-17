Study finds police unions linked to officer misconduct

The study shows a 40 percent increase in severe police misconduct complaints after Florida sheriff's deputies gained the right to unionize.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A study from the University of Chicago Law School links police collective bargaining to an increase in severe police misconduct.

The 2018 study examined severe misconduct complaints against sheriff’s departments in Florida, before and after they were legally able to collectively bargain.

Those complaints increased by an average of 40 percent after unionization, according to the report.

It has long been proven that police unions help officers increase wages and benefits. This study from the 1980s states unions have helped increase municipal workers' wages by 5 percent on average.



But there's something else in many police union contracts that skeptics say lead to a lack of accountability for misconduct.



“A lot of us in the field have been sounding the alarm for years on these issues,” said John Rappaport, an assistant law professor at the University of Chicago Law School.

Rappaport, who has authored several reports on policing and officer misconduct, says most police contracts include “extraordinary" protections.



“There will be rules like you can't speak to the officer until 48 hours after the incident. You have to speak to the officer last. So, you interview all the other witnesses first. In some cases, you have to actually give the officer copies of all the other witness statements as well as copies of any body cam footage or dashcam footage,” said Rappaport.



Critics of police unions say these measures contribute to more excessive force, but Rappaport said he wanted to see what the data show.

He and two colleagues turned to Florida, where the state Supreme Court allowed sheriff's deputies in all 67 counties to collectively bargain in 2003.

He says Florida has a uniquely robust amount of police data available to the public. So, the group compared severe violent misconduct complaints from 1996 to 2015, eight years before and after the ability to unionize.

Municipal police departments had the ability to unionize long before the ruling. So, the researchers used misconduct complaints against those police departments as a control group.



“When officers in Florida gained the right to bargain collectively, the rate of serious violent misconduct incidents went up by 40 percent,” said Rappaport.



Forty percent may sound like a lot, but these types of incidents don't happen often.

According to the report, the increase was the equivalent of one officer being involved in one violent misconduct incident every 5 years per agency.



However, Rappaport says it raised the average significantly for sheriff's departments. Meanwhile, in the same time span, city police departments misconduct stats did not show similar increases.



“We found some increase even in sheriff's offices that didn't unionize. We think this is evidence of a shadow effect. Once sheriff's deputies have the right to bargain, even if they don't, they can threaten to unionize,” said Rappaport.