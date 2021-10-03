MN Supreme Court denies review of Chauvin 3rd-degree murder issue

The matter must now be settled by Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the Derek Chauvin trial.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above video is from March 5, 2021.

The Minnesota Supreme Court says it will not take up the issue pertaining to third-degree murder in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The court denied the Chauvin legal team's request for further review, and the matter now must be settled by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, as to whether or not third-degree murder will be added to the array currently leveled against the former Minneapolis police officer.

Chauvin is already charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

According to KARE 11's Lou Raguse, it is expected Cahill will address the matter up at 8 a.m. Thursday. The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Friday that Cahill had to "reconsider" his decision not to reinstate third-degree murder against Chauvin. However, they wrote in their opinion that he can still hear arguments from the defense. So it's possible he could still decide not to add the charge.