Former Minneapolis officers Thao, Kueng to appeal federal sentences for violating George Floyd's civil rights

The attorneys for the two officers filed their intent to appeal the sentences -- 36 months for Kueng, 42 months for Thao -- that were handed down last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's Note: The above video first aired July 27, 2022.

Former Minneapolis officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are planning to appeal their sentences for violating George Floyd's civil rights.

On Wednesday, the attorneys for the two officers filed intent to appeal their federal prison sentences -- 36 months for Kueng, 42 months for Thao -- that were handed down by Judge Paul Magnuson last month.

Kueng and Thao were convicted in February on two counts of violating Floyd's civil rights when he was murdered in Minneapolis in 2020. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd gasped for air.

Kueng held Floyd’s back, former Officer Thomas Lane held his feet and Thao kept back by bystanders, some of whom recorded video that led to worldwide protests.

Chauvin, who pleaded guilty last year to violating Floyd's civil rights and the civil rights of a teenager in an unrelated case, was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison.

Lane, who twice asked if Floyd should be rolled onto his side so he could breathe and performed CPR while Floyd was in an ambulance, was convicted of one count and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years.

Kueng and Thao's state trial for their roles in Floyd's death is set to begin Oct. 24, 2022.