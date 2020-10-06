Third person charged with arson of St. Paul business

McKenzy Ann DeGidio Dunn, 19, was federally charged with conspiracy to commit arson.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A third person has been charged with arson of a health and nutrition store in St. Paul.

Minnesota U.S. Attorney Erica McDonald's office announced Wednesday that McKenzy Ann DeGidio Dunn, 19, was federally charged with conspiracy to commit arson on May 28 as protests erupted throughout the Twin Cities following George Floyd's death.

On Tuesday, charges were announced against Samuel Elliot Frey, 19, and Bailey Marie Baldus, 19, after investigators said they were identified on surveillance videos inside the store the night of the fire.

According to the complaint, the store sustained damage due to vandalism and fire. A previously-released criminal complaint says video surveillance shows Frey inside the store pouring flammable hand sanitizer onto a shelving unit and lighting it on fire. Dunn can also be seen standing near the shelving unit holding a bottle of flammable hand sanitizer.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and FBI urge anyone who may have information about suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest, to report it by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.