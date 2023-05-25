TIMELINE: What's happened in the three years since George Floyd's murder

Example video title will go here for this video

George Floyd died under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. Here's what's happened since then.

Below is a day-by-day look at what happened in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, from May 2020 to May 2023.

Floyd's killing sparked weeks of protests and brought on a racial reckoning in communities across the country and around the world. In the three years after Floyd's death, the city of Minneapolis has attempted steps to improve accountability within its government and police department, created a Community Commission on Police Oversight, and updated its use-of-force policy to remove controversial restraint tactics.

Since then, Chauvin has been convicted of murdering Floyd and pleaded guilty to violating his civil rights. The three other officers involved in Floyd's death, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, were all convicted or took plea deals on state and federal charges as well.

May 25, 2023 marks three years since 46-year-old George Floyd was killed by then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin outside the Cup Foods store in south Minneapolis.

2020 :

May 25: Officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible counterfeit $20 bill being used at a corner store and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and face down on the ground. Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee into Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Video shows Floyd repeatedly crying "I can't breathe" before going limp. He's pronounced dead at a hospital.

May 26: Police issue a statement saying Floyd died after a "medical incident," and that he physically resisted and appeared to be in medical distress. Minutes later, bystander video is posted online. Police release another statement saying the FBI will help investigate. Chauvin and three other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — are fired. Protests begin.

May 27: Mayor Jacob Frey calls for criminal charges against Chauvin. Protests lead to unrest in Minneapolis and other cities.

May 28: Gov. Tim Walz activates the Minnesota National Guard. Police abandon the 3rd Precinct station as protesters overtake it and set it on fire.

May 29: Chauvin is arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Protests turn violent again in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

May 31: Walz says Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead prosecutions in Floyd's death. Protests continue.

June 1: The county medical examiner finds that Floyd's heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck, noting Floyd had existing health issues and listing fentanyl and methamphetamine use as "other significant conditions."

June 2: Minnesota's Department of Human Rights launches a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.

June 3: Ellison files a tougher second-degree murder charge against Chauvin and charges the other three officers with aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.

June 4: A funeral for Floyd is held in Minneapolis, with Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

June 5: Minneapolis bans chokeholds by police, the first of many changes including an overhaul of the police department's use-of-force policy.

June 7: A majority of Minneapolis City Council members say they support dismantling the Police Department. The idea later stalls but sparks a national debate over police reform.

June 8: Thousands pay their respects to Floyd in Houston, where he grew up. He's buried the next day.

June 16: President Donald Trump signs an executive order to encourage better police practices and establish a database to track officers with excessive use-of-force complaints.

July 15: Floyd's family sues Minneapolis and the four former officers.

July 21: The Minnesota Legislature passes a broad slate of police accountability measures that include bans on neck restraints, chokeholds and so-called warrior-style training.

Oct. 7: Chauvin posts $1 million bond and is released from state prison, sparking more protests.

Nov. 5: Judge Peter Cahill rejects defense requests to move the officers' state trials.