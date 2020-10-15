Meet the people making positive change in their communities after George Floyd’s death

Floyd’s death was a tipping point that sparked nationwide calls for social injustice. While some people turned to destruction, others fought for peace.

MINNEAPOLIS — On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd's death, which was caught on camera and shared widely on social media, sparked renewed calls for social justice around the globe.

In the Twin Cities, a summer already marred by COVID-19 saw both peaceful protests and destructive riots in response to Floyd's death. Businesses on Minneapolis' Lake Street were looted and destroyed. A Minneapolis police precinct burned. The Minnesota National Guard patrolled the streets. But 38th and Chicago, the spot where George Floyd died, was transformed into a peaceful memorial. Artists transformed plywood-covered store fronts into beautiful works of art. And communities came together to take care of their own.

"Tipping Point: Minnesota Voices of Change," introduces some of the people who decided to make positive change in the wake of Floyd's death.

Episode 1: Lake Street on Fire

Rob Steib is originally from New Orleans, but was raised in south Minneapolis. His grandparents owned a house on 34th and Portland. His mom went to Holy Angels. Rob rode the #5 bus to school and his bike throughout the neighborhood, visiting the candy store and ice cream shop.

Rachel Nelson grew up in the country, but has been living in the Twin Cities for the last 10 years. She's been on the Prodeo Academy school board for the last five, working with students and their families who live on the south side. "They're in my heart," she said.

After George Floyd's death, Rob, Rachel and a group of volunteers spent weeks at 38th and Chicago, handing out waters, collecting and donating essential supplies, grilling and serving up platters of food for protesters. It was at that corner, near Cup Foods, where Twin Cities Stand Together was born.

"I'm tired of seeing our communities as separate people, as separate individuals. We need to be one community. We need to stand together as one Twin Cities, one state of Minnesota, one united nation," Rob said.

New episodes of "Tipping Point: Minnesota Voices of Change" will be uploaded to our KARE 11 YouTube channel weekly.