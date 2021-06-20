Traffic resumes at George Floyd Square

The intersection, known as George Floyd Square, became a growing memorial honoring Floyd and others who have lost their lives at the hands of police.

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time in more than a year, traffic is flowing through 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

The intersection, known as George Floyd Square, became a growing memorial honoring Floyd and others who have lost their lives at the hands of police. City officials confirmed Sunday that the intersection is once again open to traffic.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a "phased" reopening of the intersection earlier this month with help from community members and Agape Movement, a nonprofit that has provided support and security to the community at the intersection.

According to Steve Floyd, one of the co-founders of Agape Movement, 90% of community members they've surveyed wanted to see the intersection safely reopened.