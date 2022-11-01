Trial of former Minneapolis officers involved in George Floyd's death moved to June

MINNEAPOLIS — The state trial against the three former Minneapolis police officers who stood by Derek Chauvin while George Floyd was killed in spring 2020 will now stand trial on June 13, 2022, according to new court documents.
The original trial state was supposed to start March 7.
The parties in the case were concerned the federal trial involving the three former officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng, would impact the spring date for the trial.
The federal trial starts Thursday, January 20.
Tou Thao and Alexander Kueng are accused of "willfully" failing to intervene when Floyd couldn't breathe.
For the state trial, which will now take place in June, the officers are charged with aiding and abetting the death of George Floyd.
Former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd's murder on June 25, 2021 and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. He is currently being held in Minnesota's only maximum security prison, Oak Park Heights.