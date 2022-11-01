Trial of former Minneapolis officers involved in George Floyd's death moved to June

The state trial of the three officers who were with Derek Chauvin is now three months later than planned, making way for the federal trial starting Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The state trial against the three former Minneapolis police officers who stood by Derek Chauvin while George Floyd was killed in spring 2020 will now stand trial on June 13, 2022, according to new court documents.

The original trial state was supposed to start March 7.

The parties in the case were concerned the federal trial involving the three former officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng, would impact the spring date for the trial.

The federal trial starts Thursday, January 20.

Tou Thao and Alexander Kueng are accused of "willfully" failing to intervene when Floyd couldn't breathe.

New state trial date for officers in George Floyd death is June 13. The federal trial will proceed as planned this Thursday. ⁦@kare11⁩ pic.twitter.com/NicAlkMhIV — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) January 19, 2022

For the state trial, which will now take place in June, the officers are charged with aiding and abetting the death of George Floyd.