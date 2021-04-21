Live: CAIR welcomes DOJ's Minneapolis police probe after Chauvin verdict

CAIR-MN is joining local leaders in support of a new federal investigation into Minneapolis policing following Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict.

MINNEAPOLIS — Community leaders are calling for healing after a guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's murder, and they're welcoming a Justice Department investigation into Minneapolis' policing practices.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is holding a press conference Wednesday with local leaders following Attorney General Merrick Garland's announcement of the Minneapolis police probe.

The Justice Department is already looking into whether Chauvin and the other former Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd's death violated his civil rights. But the investigation announced Wednesday will examine whether there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing within the department.

An hour earlier, Bishop Harding Smith, president of Minnesota Acts Now and the leader of the Spiritual Church of God, held a news conference to reflect on the verdict that came down in Minneapolis Tuesday.

Smith was joined by other faith leaders including Pastor Brian Herron and Pastor Brenda Walton, local activist Spike Moss and State Rep. John Thompson, among others, to call for healing and peace.

Pastor Herron took the podium first, praying, "That hearts and minds of this nation would be changed, that you would knit hearts together as one, and that we would learn to respect each other's humanity."

"We are happy about the verdict, we commend our Attorney General Keith Ellison and our Chief Rondo Arradondo, we commend them but yet we are still disturbed," Herron told the crowd. "It is not the relief that we need in this city. ... I would say don't take the pressure off and don't take your foot off the gas. Keep pressing and keep fighting for justice until we get justice."

The leaders gathered just after noon at the Hennepin County Government Center, where less than 24 hours ago Judge Peter Cahill read the jury's verdict of guilty on all three charges against Chauvin in Floyd's death: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury deliberated less than 10 hours before reaching their unanimous verdict. Cahill said he will soon set a sentencing date, and it will be in about eight weeks.

Chauvin is in custody at Oak Park Heights Minnesota Correctional Facility.

Wednesday U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department will open a sweeping investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department following the verdict.

Bishop Harding Smith spoke to the public, describing his personal friendship with George Floyd.

"We are coming together because we are tired," he said. "We are tired of being mistreated," he said. "We have been mistreated as a people for too long."

Smith said he welcomes the verdict, but that it is only the beginning.

"We need to eradicate racism," he said. "Racism has been the cornerstone, the bedrock of this country for way too long."

Pastor Brenda Walton of Watchmen Outreach Ministries called on people to "be vigilant and continue the work."

"We thank God for the Floyd family and we're praying for them, and the Wright family," she said. "And we are constantly going to pray for even more accountability. We thank God on yesterday for the verdict, and it was a great outcome. But we still have a lot to do. We still have a long way to go. But we as children of God know that God is still in control."

Walton said the community will continue to trust in God for their help.

"We are tired of our Black men being exterminated by the people who are supposed to protect them," she said. "We don't want to do the talks to our young men. 'Be careful. Don't do anything to get stopped.' We don't want those talks."

State Rep. John Thompson (67A) told the public that greater change is still needed.