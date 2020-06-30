Two charged in separate arson incidents in St. Paul

Mohamed Hussein Abdi, 19, and Matthew Scott White, 31, appeared in U.S. District Court on Tuesday in St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Maplewood man and a Minneapolis man have both been federally charged with arson in two separate incidents in St. Paul.

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced on Tuesday that Mohamed Hussein Abdi, 19, was arrested Monday, June 29 in connection to a fire set at the Gordon Parks High School in St. Paul. Matthew Scott White, 31, was also arrested on Monday, June 29 in connection to a fire set at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car building in St. Paul. Both incidents occurred on May 28 as protests erupted throughout the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint against Abdi, he seen in surveillance video with another individual intentionally setting a fire in a trashcan inside the school cafeteria.The footage shows Abdi reaching through broken glass and pouring clear liquid from a white container on the floor of the cafeteria. Abdi continued to pour the liquid in a trashcan before igniting a fire inside the trashcan using a "liquid-soaked garment," the release said.

Surveillance footage also shows Abdi running from the building as flames and black smoke billowed out from the trashcan.

According to the allegations in the complaint against White, the car rental building was completely destroyed by the fire, which was captured by surveillance video from cameras inside and outside the business.

The video shows White, his sister and co-conspirator Jessica White and another individual outside the business the night of the fire. Matthew White can then be seen entering the building for several minutes while Jessica White stood outside. Video shows Jessica White knocking on the front window and looking into the front door.

While inside the building, video shows Matthew White carrying a box and a garbage can into the back area of the business, which is out of the view of the camera. Shortly after, fire can be seen flickering in the reflection of the window in the front of the business, the complaint says.

Matthew White and the other individual eventually exit the building and join Jessica White and others outside the business in watching the fire.

Both Abdi and Matthew White appeared in U.S. District Court on Tuesday in St. Paul.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said they are investigating over 150 fires in the Twin Cities.