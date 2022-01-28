Day 5: MPD training expert back on stand to discuss 'Duty to Intervene'

Inspector Katie Blackwell told jurors Thursday "we have an obligation" to stop or attempt to stop another officer when force is being inappropriately applied.

ST PAUL, Minn. — MPD training expert returns to stand to elaborate on 'Duty to Intervene'

ER doctor who treated Floyd testifies on 'excited delirium'

An expert on training and policy was back on the stand first thing Friday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers, as prosecutors went deeper into the training the defendants received.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with failing to provide George Floyd with medical care as fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year.

10:45 a.m.

Minneapolis Police Department Inspector Katie Blackwell is currently the department's 5th precinct inspector, but was the commander of the department's training division in May 2020 when George Floyd was killed. The prosecution opened Friday by showing her a slide that Thao was shown during refresher training in 2018 regarding the department's "Duty to Intervene" policy. It reads "If you're present when inappropriate physical force is being applied, or is no longer required, it is your DUTY to stop the application of force."

Jury is shown a slide that Thao was shown in his 2018 refresher training.. concerning Duty to Intervene:

"If you're present when inappropriate physical force is being applied, or is no longer required, it is your DUTY to stop the application of force." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) January 28, 2022

At one point Earl Gray, defense attorney for Thomas Lane, made it clear for the record that Lane was not on the department in 2018.

Prosecutors then showed jurors a training video detailing how to correctly subdue a suspect. It explains how a person struggling to breathe can end up struggling even more when their chest is compressed in prone position.

The video warns that a suspect can die if not turned to their side.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse expects cross examination from the defense to be vigorous after Blackwell essentially implied Thursday that the former officers broke department policy by not intervening as George Floyd lay dying under the knee of fellow officer Derek Chauvin in May of 2020.

On Thursday Blackwell testified that the department teaches officers to use the lowest amount of force necessary and "once we gain compliance, the force stops." She also detailed the "Duty to Intervene" policy, something KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse says is key to the case against Kueng, Lane and Thao. Blackwell told jurors that "we have an obligation" to stop or attempt to stop another officer when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required.

But Raguse emphasizes that breaking policy doesn't necessarily mean breaking the law, and expects defense attorneys to make that clear to the jury Friday.

Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, the ER physician who pronounced Floyd dead, essentially gave the same testimony he gave during Chauvin's murder trial. Langenfeld testified that he believed Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, possibly from mechanical asphyxiation. He added that every minute that passed without CPR being performed, generally lessened the chance of survival 10-15%.

Langenfeld said paramedics told him when they arrived at the scene, Floyd did not appear to have a pulse and no one on scene had initiated CPR before paramedics arrived.

The ER doctor told jurors that paramedics told him they had worked on Floyd for approximately 30 minutes to revive him before they arrived at the hospital.

Dr. Langenfeld is mirroring his testimony from Chauvin's trial. He said each minute delay in starting CPR lessens survival by 10-15%. Paramedics told him no one started CPR on Floyd before they arrived. Langenfeld never found Floyd to have a pulse. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) January 27, 2022

Langenfeld said based on Floyd’s condition and details surrounding his encounter with MPD, he concluded the most likely scenario was that Floyd suffered from hypoxia, which is characterized by having low oxygen. Langenfeld said Floyd was in his care for about 30 minutes before declaring him dead.

Defense attorneys asked Langenfeld about the possibility of Floyd suffering from excited delirium – a controversial diagnosis not recognized by the American Medical Association.

On redirect questioning, Langenfeld testified that based on the video footage he viewed in the months after treating Floyd, he did not believe Floyd was at the level of severe agitation characterized as excited delirium that could lead to cardiac arrest.

Inspector Katie Blackwell spent two stints on the stand Thursday, broken apart by Langenfeld's testimony as the doctor had scheduling limitations.

The 5th precinct inspector spent the majority of the day testifying about the training MPD officers receive, and how those policies are taught — including the duty to intervene.

Blackwell read the policy to jurors, saying it's the duty of every officer to "either stop or attempt to stop another sworn employee when force is being inappropriately applied or no longer required."

Before the prosecution could launch into its next line of questioning, Judge Magnuson ended testimony early, saying a juror had to tend to a personal matter.

