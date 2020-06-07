Mother of Philando Castile to join safety officials for Driver's Manual update announcement

Valerie Castile has been advocating for change since her son Philando was killed by police in 2016.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Today state safety officials and the mother of Philando Castile will make an announcement on updated language to the Minnesota Driver's Manual, four years after Castile's death.

Philando's mother, Valerie, has advocated for changes in the Driver's Manual since her son was fatally shot by an officer from the St. Anthony Police Department while in Falcon Heights during a traffic stop in 2016. He was legally carrying a licensed firearm when he was killed. She is expected to join the Department of Public Safety at a press conference announcing the changes Monday at 1:15 p.m.

Guidance for how a driver should behave during a traffic stop already exists in the Minnesota Driver's Manual, but new language will give further details for what a driver should and should not do during a traffic stop when a firearm is in the vehicle.