WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement officials provide update to Operation Safety Net response

MINNEAPOLIS — Law enforcement officials provided an update to Minnesota Operation Safety Net's response to the demonstrations throughout the Derek Chauvin trial and the unrest in Brooklyn Center following Daunte Wright's death.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo spoke first at a press conference Wednesday afternoon and praised the community for keeping demonstrations peaceful following Tuesday's verdict in the Chauvin trial.

Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges, which include second and third-degree murder, and second degree manslaughter.

Booker Hodges, Assistant Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said the goals of Operation Safety Net were met, "to make sure that we didn't have massive property destruction and chaos in our streets."

Celebratory demonstrations emerged throughout Minneapolis on Tuesday following the verdict. Many peacefully gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center as the verdict was read, as well as at George Floyd Square at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis.