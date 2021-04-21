Young witness recounts testimony during Derek Chauvin trial

"I was scared at first. Then my heart hit me with a pow! That's when I got the shakes and then I started feeling brave," said Judeah Reynolds.

MINNEAPOLIS — The youngest person to testify in the Derek Chauvin murder trial hopes to help change the world one day.

Judeah Reynolds, who is just 10 years old, is sharing her courtroom experience with others, along with the walk to the store that helped her become a star witness.

Judeah describes the scene at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis when she arrived with a relative to a huge police presence, leaving them to believe that something had just happened.

Today, Judeah's story about that day is like no other girl's story her age.

She was the youngest eyewitness to the murder of George Floyd. It all started during a walk to the store for snacks with her cousin, Darnella Frazier.

"She gave me three dollars," said Judeah. "Then, I asked her if I could go to the store. She said no and I begged her and she said alright."

Once at Cup Foods Judeah watched Darnella use a cell phone to record Chauvin holding his knee on George Floyd's neck. Another officer's body cam recorded the 10-year-old on the curb watching with a crowd.

Judeah testified in court about what she saw, and admits it didn't start out so easy.

"I was scared at first," Judeah said. "Then my heart hit me with a pow! That's when I got the shakes and then I started feeling brave."

Judeah's birthday came shortly after she testified, a welcomed distraction.

"I celebrated with my auntie," said Judeah. "She cooked food and got me sparkly pillows and had a dance contest."

The organization Our Sister's Keeper MN started a fundraiser to help Judeah and her family. All of the donations will go to the Reynolds family to help get back to normal.

Still, Judeah hopes to be the change by writing a book called "Juedeah's Walk To The Store." It will include illustrations about what she witnessed that day, and serve as an encouragement for other kids to be brave like her.